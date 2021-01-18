National Road Tour Hits Cape Girardeau Tomorrow – Mayor to get pie in the face for charity

Kris Rotonda, who has appeared on the Dodo and the Hallmark Channel sharing his passion for unwanted animals in hopes of pet adoption, is going on a 50-state tour visiting a few animal shelters in each state and going live on Facebook performing crazy challenges to draw attention to the amazing pets up for adoption at each shelter. The Humane Society of Southeast Missourian was one of three shelters selected for the state. Tuesday, January 19th starting at 5 PM, Rotonda will be live on Facebook at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri getting inside the dog kennels where he will perform some interesting challenges to help the shelter raise funds and awareness. In addition to the outrageous challenges performed by Kris, there will be a few more opportunities to laugh and engage all via Facebook live.

· Mayor Bob Fox and City Councilman Robbie Guard will take a pie in the face throughout the evening,

· Humane Society of Southeast Missouri Board Chair, Charlotte Craig, promised to dye her hair purple and blue as fundraising goals are met,

· A local Naval officer, a local fiddle player, and an instrumental group comprised of area kids will all perform,

· Author Randy Barnhouse – who wrote Dear Samuel Clemens: Message in a Bottle – will be live throughout the evening,

· Mississippi Mutts owners will also sport the “pie in the face” fun,

· And more!

Watch the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri’s Facebook page for more details. www.Facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofSoutheastMissouri

