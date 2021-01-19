MO Senate committee to hear about controversial K-12 education bills

Two contentious K-12 education topics will be front and center today at the state Capitol in Jefferson City. The Missouri Senate Education Committee will consider Manchester Republican Andrew Koenig’s proposal that would let parents use tax credits to pay for things like private school tuition, tutoring, and school supplies. Supporters refer to this type of legislation as educational savings accounts and opponents call it private school vouchers.

Brent Ghan with the Missouri School Boards’ Association says Koenig’s proposal is a convoluted scheme to redirect taxpayer money to private schools that are not held accountable the same way as traditional public schools. Today’s hearing will also include legislation from Weldon Spring Republican Bill Eigel that would expand charter schools to Missouri cities with a population greater than 30,000.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!