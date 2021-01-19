Trial set for suspect in relation to Poplar Bluff murder case

A trial has been set for a suspect in relation to a murder case in Poplar Bluff in early December. The Butler County Sheriff’s Department reports that 22-year-old Christopher Gilmore, of Poplar Bluff, was charged with 1st degree murder and assault, 1st degree attempted robbery, and three counts of armed criminal action during his preliminary hearing last Thursday. The charges stem from a shooting in Poplar Bluff on December 1st, where Gilmore and 25-year-old Stacy Gipson entered a home in the 100 block of Begley Street in order to steal marijuana and cash from the residents. Gilmore and Gipson were both accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Kevin Sanders, as well as critically injuring 23-year-old Adriana Lundy. Gilmore will appear in court at 1 pm today for these charges. Gipson faces the same charges, and is currently awaiting extradition to Butler County from West Virginia.

