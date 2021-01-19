Van Buren Police Department asking for information on a suspicious person

The Van Buren Police Department is searching for information on a suspicious person that has been seen multiple times in the city. The department says there have been several reports of a male subject dressed in black clothing, who has been seen walking around a neighborhood in the city late at night. Police have received several calls on the subject, including reports on the man chasing individuals, and surveying homes. If you have any information on the man, or if you see any suspicious activity, you are asked to contact the Van Buren Police Department by calling 573-323-4060.

