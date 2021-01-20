Fire destroys rental property in Scott City

A residential fire resulted in total property loss last week in Scott City. Just before 11 p.m. last Wednesday, the Scott City Fire Department responded to a report of a possible attic fire at a rental home. When they arrived on scene, there was heavy fire coming from the back left corner of the structure and heavy smoke coming from the attic. The fire originated in the laundry/kitchen area of the house, spread throughout the walls and up into the attic. The cause of the fire is unknown, however, it is suspected to have been an electrical fire. The tenant said that he was having a lot of electrical problems right before the fire happened. The blaze caused an estimated $180,000 in damage, and the property was deemed a total loss. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

