Jan. 16th – 19th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday evening, Southern Seven Health Department reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 and 123 new recoveries in the region between Saturday and yesterday. Alexander County had 11 new cases, Hardin County had 5, Johnson County had 12, Massac County had 16, Pope County had 7, Pulaski County had 8, and Union County had 37. S7HD reported a total of 5,744 cases, 4,420 recoveries, and 76 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 387 (331 recoveries, 5 deaths)

Hardin: 313 (227 recoveries, 7 deaths)

Johnson: 1,210 (974 recoveries, 9 deaths)

Massac: 1,022 (794 recoveries, 26 deaths)

Pope: 253 (208 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 608 (515 recoveries, 3 deaths)

Union: 1,951 (1,371 recoveries, 25 deaths)

