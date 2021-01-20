Missouri Senate Committee Hears Testimony on Second Amendment Preservation Act
Legislation establishing a Second Amendment Preservation Act had support from rural Missourians during a Tuesday Senate committee hearing in Jefferson City. Bill sponsor and State Senator Eric Burlison predicts President-Elect Joe Biden’s administration will push for gun control.
Burlison’s bill declares that it’s the duty of the courts and law enforcement agencies to protect the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms. He also emphasizes that his bill does not try to prevent the federal government from enforcing federal gun laws in Missouri.