Missouri Senate Committee Hears Testimony on Second Amendment Preservation Act

Legislation establishing a Second Amendment Preservation Act had support from rural Missourians during a Tuesday Senate committee hearing in Jefferson City. Bill sponsor and State Senator Eric Burlison predicts President-Elect Joe Biden’s administration will push for gun control.

Burlison’s bill declares that it’s the duty of the courts and law enforcement agencies to protect the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms. He also emphasizes that his bill does not try to prevent the federal government from enforcing federal gun laws in Missouri.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!