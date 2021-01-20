MO Cattlemen’s Association legislative agenda includes banning companies from taking private land

The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association says one of its key legislative priorities this year is to prevent private companies from using eminent domain to get private land. Agriculture Policy Chairman Jimmie Long says the organization’s legislative progress was halted last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many Missouri farmers and virtually all commodity groups opposed a plan to build a 206-mile high-voltage electric power line, known as the Grain Belt Express project. The line would transfer wind energy from Kansas through eight northern Missouri counties, Illinois, Indiana, and onto eastern states. Supporters say the project could include an additional 1,500 jobs, property tax revenues, and an estimated 9.5-11 million dollars in annual savings for customers.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!