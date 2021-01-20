NB Route 61 in Cape Girardeau County Reduced for Sidewalk Improvements

Northbound Route 61 (Jackson Blvd.) in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform sidewalk improvements.

This section of roadway is located from Kimbel Lane to Gloria Drive in Jackson, Missouri.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, Feb. 1 through Friday, Feb. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, please contact Resident Engineer Donald Hills at (573) 840-9781, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

