The search for a missing Williamson County man has ended in tragedy. The body of Roger Cheatham was found Sunday morning about one half mile outside the town of Hurst. Cheatham walked away from his home in the Hurst-Bush area last Thursday. His family said the 72-year-old suffered from dementia. An autopsy is pending. Foul play is not suspected.

