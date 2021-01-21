Farm Bureau pushing Congress for more broadband

The Missouri Farm Bureau wants to see Congress concentrate on expanding access to high-speed Internet to rural Missourians. Congress included some funding in its coronavirus-relief package for broadband expansion, but Eric Bohl with the Farm Bureau says obstacles remain to get high-speed Internet to remote areas of the state.

Bohl says a study by the FCC about four years ago found that more than a million rural Missourians didn’t have access to the Internet, more than any state other than California and Texas.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!