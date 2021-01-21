For the second consecutive time, Blunt oversees inauguration ceremony

For the second consecutive time, Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt has served as the chairman of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn into office yesterday. During the event, Blunt said yesterday’s ceremony is not a moment of division, but instead a moment of unity.

The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” – named after Missouri’s own General John J. Pershing – played at the inauguration.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!