Jan. 20th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday evening, Southern Seven Health Department reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 and 124 new recoveries in the region. Alexander County had 3 new cases, Hardin County had 2, Johnson County had 5, Massac County had 19, Pope County had 2, Pulaski County had 2, and Union County had 6. S7HD reported a total of 5,783 cases, 4,534 recoveries, and 76 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 390 (335 recoveries, 5 deaths)

Hardin: 315 (238 recoveries, 7 deaths)

Johnson: 1,215 (1,001 recoveries, 9 deaths)

Massac: 1,041 (819 recoveries, 26 deaths)

Pope: 255 (214 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 610 (523 recoveries, 3 deaths)

Union: 1,957 (1,414 recoveries, 25 deaths)

