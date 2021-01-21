Jan. 20th Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Yesterday evening, Southern Seven Health Department reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 and 124 new recoveries in the region. Alexander County had 3 new cases, Hardin County had 2, Johnson County had 5, Massac County had 19, Pope County had 2, Pulaski County had 2, and Union County had 6. S7HD reported a total of 5,783 cases, 4,534 recoveries, and 76 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 390 (335 recoveries, 5 deaths)
Hardin: 315 (238 recoveries, 7 deaths)
Johnson: 1,215 (1,001 recoveries, 9 deaths)
Massac: 1,041 (819 recoveries, 26 deaths)
Pope: 255 (214 recoveries, 1 death)
Pulaski: 610 (523 recoveries, 3 deaths)
Union: 1,957 (1,414 recoveries, 25 deaths)