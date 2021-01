The Missouri National Guard will help the state organize nine mass coronavirus vaccination sites across the state. During yesterday’s Capitol press conference, Governor Parson says the sites could be up and running by the end of the month.

The Poplar Bluff clinic will be free and held on Friday. Other dates and locations will be released once they are finalized.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!