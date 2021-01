An area driver was killed after his vehicle crashed in Butler County early Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the incident happened around 12:55 am on US 160, east of Fairdealing. The crash occurred when a vehicle ran off the roadway, struck two trees, and caught fire. The driver, 21-year-old Aaron Gawthrop, of Poplar Bluff, was pronounced dead at a Poplar Bluff hospital.

