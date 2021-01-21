Saint Francis Warns of COVID Vaccine Phone Scam

Saint Francis Healthcare System has received reports of a COVID vaccine phone scam where an unidentified caller attempts to schedule a COVID vaccine at Saint Francis. The caller provides instructions for receiving the vaccine and asks for a social security number to schedule an appointment.

This is a scam. Although Saint Francis may call to schedule an appointment, they will never ask for your complete social security number for scheduling.

If you believe you have received a scam phone call, please hang up and disregard it. If you believe you gave confidential information to a scam caller, please visit https://identitytheft.gov/ to report.

The vaccine allocation received for this week has been exhausted and all vaccination appointments at Saint Francis are now taken. Saint Francis has requested an additional 10,000 vaccines for next week. They will update their website and Facebook page when they receive confirmation of the next shipment.

For more information, visit sfmc.net/COVID19.

