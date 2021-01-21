Thursday, January 21st, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Hellerton, PA — Police say a Hellertown woman accused of stealing cigarettes and Mentos from a gas station convenience store tried to flee in an ambulance, but couldn’t drive it. 19-year-old Antoinette Froilan was stopped by police after she got out of the ambulance, and was arrested once a store employee identified her as the thief.

Froilan is facing a handful of charges, including felony counts of robbery and attempted theft of movable property. She was sent to Northampton County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail. Police said they were called for a robbery a little before 1:00 p.m. at the Citgo gas station.

The employee reported a woman, later identified as Froilan, walked into the store, went behind the counter, and grabbed two pack of cigarettes. When Froilan was confronted by an employee, Froilan pushed the employee away, grabbed four rolls of Mentos, and walked out.

About a block away from the store, Froilan got into an ambulance to try to get away, but couldn’t operate it. Court records show at the time Froilan was free on $8,000 unsecured bail for possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

