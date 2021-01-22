Coronavirus vaccine in short supply, especially in rural MO

Coronavirus vaccine supply is extremely limited in Missouri, especially in rural areas. Missouri Health Department Director Randall Williams says there is more work involved in getting the vaccine to rural parts of the state, but he says the governor has been insistent on reaching all regions.

To look for a vaccination site in your area, go to MOSTOPSCOVID.com and click on “Map”. Once you pick a site, get in touch with them to find out if they have the vaccine, how to set up an appointment, and how to get registered.

