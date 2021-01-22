Friday, January 22nd, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Buckinghamshire, ENG — A married teacher accused of having sex with a 15-year-old student three times reportedly told a UK court that at 5-feet tall, she was “too short” for it to have been possible.

Mom of three Kandice Barber, 35, is accused of straddling the boy in her vehicle, having sex in a field, and performing a sex act on him in the woods in 2018. But her lawyer said she was so “tiny,” she only came up to the teen’s shoulder, making their alleged romps physically impossible.

The student initially denied the affair, thinking he might have impregnated her — but later confessed after topless Snapchat photos she sent him began spreading around Princes Risborough secondary school in Buckinghamshire. Barber has always denied the alleged liaisons and claimed the intimate images were hacked from her phone.

On Tuesday, the jury was told the woman had already been convicted of messaging the boy a video of her performing a sex act on her bed. But her lawyer, Nadia Chbat, told Amersham Law Courts the alleged romps never took place.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!