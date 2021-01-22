Jan. 21st Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Yesterday evening, Southern Seven Health Department reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 and 206 new recoveries in the region. Alexander County had 6 new cases, Hardin County had 2, Johnson County had 10, Massac County had 9, Pope County had 4, Pulaski County had 6, and Union County had 11. S7HD reported a total of 5,831 cases, 4,750 recoveries, and 76 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 396 (343 recoveries, 5 deaths)
Hardin: 317 (253 recoveries, 7 deaths)
Johnson: 1,225 (1,043 recoveries, 9 deaths)
Massac: 1,050 (855 recoveries, 26 deaths)
Pope: 259 (220 recoveries, 1 death)
Pulaski: 616 (539 recoveries, 3 deaths)
Union: 1,968 (1,497 recoveries, 25 deaths)