Sikeston man arrested in alleged stabbing on Cape LaCroix Trail

The Southeast Missourian reports that Cape Girardeau police arrested a man yesterday evening in connection with a reported stabbing that occurred on Cape LaCroix Trail. Around 5:30 p.m., a 59-year old woman was walking the trail near the 1300 block of Mount Auburn Road when a man riding a bicycle past her allegedly hit her in the back with a sharp object. When officers arrived, they saw she had a small puncture wound in her back. Officers located the suspect, a 34-year old man, riding his bike near the intersection of Kingshighway and Hopper Road. Upon arresting the suspect, police located a small weapon in his pocket believed to have been used in the assault. The suspect remains in custody at the Cape Girardeau Police Department pending a formal warrant. The motive of the attack is unknown, and the incident remains under investigation.

