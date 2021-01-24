Jan. 22nd Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Friday evening, Southern Seven Health Department reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 and 237 new recoveries in the region. Alexander County had 6 new cases, Hardin County had 2, Johnson County had 10, Massac County had 11, Pope County had 3, Pulaski County had 2, and Union County had 13. S7HD reported a total of 5,878 cases, 4,987 recoveries, and 76 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 402 (355 recoveries, 5 deaths)

Hardin: 319 (273 recoveries, 7 deaths)

Johnson: 1,235 (1,098 recoveries, 9 deaths)

Massac: 1,061 (907 recoveries, 26 deaths)

Pope: 262 (226 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 618 (555 recoveries, 3 deaths)

Union: 1,981 (1,573 recoveries, 25 deaths)

