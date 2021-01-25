Cape Girardeau Man Arrested For Promoting Child Pornography

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control arrested a Cape Girardeau man on Thursday for promoting and possession of child pornography. The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit and the Missouri Digital Forensic Center. On January 21, 2021, investigators executed a search warrant at 27-year-old Haoyu Wang’s residence located on Merriweather Street in Cape Girardeau. As a result of the search, investigators seized child pornography and computer equipment. He was arrested and transported to the Cape Girardeau County Jail. On Friday, the Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney formally charged Wang with promoting child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography. He remains in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail with no bond. The Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff police departments assisted the Patrol with the investigation.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!