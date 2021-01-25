Structure Fire on Terry Lane

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded a one story residential structure fire in the 600 block of Terry Lane on Saturday just before 3:30 a.m. All occupants were reported to be out of the building. The fire was located in the living room and kitchen area. Firefighters initiated an aggressive interior fire attack and quickly brought the flames under control. Surrounding mutual aid companies covered Cape Girardeau fire stations. Fire department units were committed for about 2.5 hours. One occupant was transported by ambulance for minor burns to the hands. The fire is being investigated as an accidental electrical fire. There was extensive damage estimated at around $75,000.

