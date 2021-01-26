Cape man in custody for sexual abuse of a minor

A Cape Girardeau man was arrested after a witness told police the man was sexually involved with a 12-year-old girl. 19-year-old Ryan Ahrens was booked at the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office on charges of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor under 14 years old. Police responded to a residence in Marble Hill around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a sexual offense. Officers spoke to a witness who said Ahrens was with the girl Jan. 15, and the witness had noticed she had “hickeys” on her upper chest area. The witness provided police with the alleged victim’s cellphone, where officers read text messages between Ahrens and the girl that were romantic in nature. While at the residence, officers located Ahrens inside. Ahrens remains in custody at the Cape County Sheriff’s Office on $25,000 cash-only bond. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!