Jan. 25th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday evening, Southern Seven Health Department reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 and 230 new recoveries in the region. Alexander County had 2 new cases, Hardin County had 4, Johnson County had 15, Massac County had 11, Pope County had 3, Pulaski County had 3, and Union County had 14. S7HD reported a total of 5,930 cases, 5,217 recoveries, and 76 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 404 (370 recoveries, 5 deaths)

Hardin: 323 (285 recoveries, 7 deaths)

Johnson: 1,250 (1,134 recoveries, 9 deaths)

Massac: 1,072 (947 recoveries, 26 deaths)

Pope: 265 (236 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 621 (580 recoveries, 3 deaths)

Union: 1,995 (1,665 recoveries, 25 deaths)

