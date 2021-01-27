AMENDED ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER 3.2021 – PHASE ZERO – BOLLINGER COUNTY COURTHOUSE ONLY

Due to the occurrence of one or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the personnel of the Bollinger County Circuit Court, all functions of the Circuit Court of Bollinger County, located at the Bollinger County Courthouse in Marble Hill, are at Operating Phase Zero as defined by the order of the Missouri Supreme Court dated July 24, 2020.

This order is effective only as to the Bollinger County Circuit Court in Marble Hill, Missouri and does not apply to any other court facility in the Thirty-second Judicial Circuit. This Order does not apply to any offices located on the first floor of the Bollinger County Courthouse.

This order is effective as of 8:00 AM January 26, 2021 and will remain in effect until further order of the Court but at least until 8:00 AM on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

ALL IN–PERSON HEARINGS IN THE BOLLINGER COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT IN MARBLE HILL, MISSOURI ARE SUSPENDED.

ONLY EMERGENCY MATTERS WILL BE HEARD.

You may file applications for orders of protection with the office of the Circuit Clerk.

If you have a hearing scheduled during this period of suspension, please contact your attorney.

If you have a hearing scheduled and you do not have an attorney, please contact the Circuit Clerk‘s office by telephone at 573–238–1900, extension 6.

DO NOT ENTER THE SECOND FLOOR OF THIS BUILDING

Unless you personally have emergency business to conduct.

If you are ill or have been exposed to someone who is ill.

