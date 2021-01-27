Former Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy gets 3 years for fatal DUI

A former Johnson County, IL, Sheriff’s Deputy has been sentenced to three years in prison for his involvement in a fatal 2018 DUI crash. Cyle Harner was found guilty in November 2020 of reckless homicide and aggravated DUI. Prosecutors say Harner crashed a pickup truck, killing 24-year-old passenger Troy Newman and seriously injuring another passenger. Harner himself was also hurt in the crash. At the time of the incident, Cyle Harner worked as a K-9 Deputy for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!