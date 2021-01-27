Hayti man found dead Monday morning in Pemiscot County

The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of death of a man found on the side of a busy highway. The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office reports that around 5:30 Monday morning, a 911 call came in for a person lying on the side of the road of U.S. 412 and County Road 281. Investigators say a truck driver saw the man and stopped to check on him. When deputies arrived on the scene they discovered 45-year-old Lamont Harris, of Hayti, dead on the side of the road. The body was transported to the county morgue, where an autopsy will be done to determine to cause of death.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!