Jan. 26th Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Yesterday evening, Southern Seven Health Department reported 2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 23 new cases of COVID-19 and 174 new recoveries in the region. Alexander County had 1 new case, Hardin County had 1, Johnson County had 9, Massac County had 3, Pope County had 0, Pulaski County had 1, and Union County had 8. S7HD reported a total of 5,953 cases, 5,391 recoveries, and 78 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 405 (378 recoveries, 5 deaths)
Hardin: 324 (290 recoveries, 7 deaths)
Johnson: 1,259 (1,159 recoveries, 9 deaths)
Massac: 1,075 (968 recoveries, 26 deaths)
Pope: 265 (243 recoveries, 1 death)
Pulaski: 622 (595 recoveries, 3 deaths)
Union: 2,003 (1,752 recoveries, 25 deaths)