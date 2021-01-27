MO Senate committee considers law enforcement use of force package

The Missouri Senate Judiciary Committee is considering a law enforcement package. During a public hearing Monday, Bill sponsor Brian Williams said the legislation would include restrictions for when officers could use force. Officers would not be allowed to use force against a person already restrained and chokeholds would be banned.

Williams also wants to require officers to knock before serving a warrant or doing a search in many cases. No one spoke in opposition to the plan.

