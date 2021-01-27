Wednesday, January 27, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Alachua County, FL — A man from Cocoa is facing charges after he admitted to stealing a company’s tow truck as revenge for the time they towed his car. According to a report, Florida Highway Patrol troopers received a tip that a tow truck had been stolen out of Orange County.

After midnight, one trooper spotted the stolen “Car Store Towing” vehicle driving north on I-75. According to the report, the trooper pulled the truck over and spoke with 30-year-old Aimee Onggo. Onggo admitted to stealing the truck.

A search of Onggo and the truck resulted in the recovery of methamphetamine, Xanax and hydrocodone. Onggo was arrested and charged with grand theft auto and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. He remains in the Alachua County Jail with a $50,000 bail.

They say “revenge is a dish best served cold.” And now that he’ll be in jail for a while, that’s exactly how his food will be served too.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!