Blunt says impeaching Trump would be unconstitutional

Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says the effort by the U.S. House to impeach former President Donald Trump is unconstitutional. Blunt joined other Republican senators in a failed attempt to declare the effort unconstitutional and stop it in its tracks. Blunt says impeachment was never meant to go after a private citizen, which Trump now is.

The measure declaring the impeachment unconstitutional was defeated with five Republicans joining the 50 Democrats in the Senate to vote it down. The vote is a signal the Senate might not have the support to convict Trump for inciting violence in his January 6th speech prior to the riot at the Capitol.

