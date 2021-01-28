Highlights of Parson’s $34.1 billion state operating budget proposal

Governor Parson has delivered his state operating budget proposal for the fiscal year beginning in July. The price tag is $34.1 billion dollars. Parson’s plan includes 3.56 billion dollars in state aid to Missouri’s K-12 public schools – the same amount as approved for the current budget year. During his State of the State address yesterday, Parson said he wants another five million dollars in the next budget to expand high-speed internet access across the state.

Parson’s proposal asks for $12.2 million in state aid to Missouri’s port authorities – a $6.3 million increase. Another $1.7 million would go to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s efforts to combat feral hogs.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!