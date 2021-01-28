Jan. 27th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday evening, Southern Seven Health Department reported 1 new COVID-19 related death, 42 new cases of COVID-19 and 79 new recoveries in the region. Alexander County had 1 new case, Hardin County had 2, Johnson County had 8, Massac County had 17, Pope County had 1, Pulaski County had 4, and Union County had 9. S7HD reported a total of 5,995 cases, 5,470 recoveries, and 79 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 406 (380 recoveries, 6 deaths)

Hardin: 326 (299 recoveries, 9 deaths)

Johnson: 1,267 (1,176 recoveries, 9 deaths)

Massac: 1,092 (973 recoveries, 26 deaths)

Pope: 266 (248 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 626 (598 recoveries, 3 deaths)

Union: 2,012 (1,798 recoveries, 25 deaths)

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!