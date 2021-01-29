Friday, January 29th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Indianapolis, IN — A 33-year-old man is facing reckless driving charges after a video posted to social media purportedly shows him driving upwards of 200-mph on I-465 in Indianapolis. Indiana State Police began their investigation into Gabriel Sleiman after a video uploaded to YouTube on November 18th allegedly shows a black Lamborghini stopped in the left lane of I-465, near the nine-mile marker.

Police said the video then shows the Lamborghini rapidly accelerate, with the speedometer reaching a speed of 213-mph before the vehicle slows down. A follow-up investigation by Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionists was able to estimate the Lamborghini passed another vehicle at a speed of 198-mph.

Investigators identified Sleiman as the driver of the vehicle after reviewing old social media posts in which Sleiman talks about street racing and purchasing his Lamborghini. State court records show Sleiman has been issued, then paid, for fifteen traffic citations related to speeding in the state, dating back to 2006.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!