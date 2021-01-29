Governor Parson Says Missouri is Now 11th in Nation among Site Selectors

Missouri’s governor highlighted numerous job expansions during this week’s State of the State Address in Jefferson City. Governor Mike Parson told lawmakers that Missouri has jumped from 21st to 11th in the nation among site selectors. He says that’s primarily due to the success of workforce development programs.

The governor said since the newly revamped program was launched, businesses have invested $2.5 billion in Missouri. Parson also praised Ranken Technical College’s announcement of a new $7 million advanced manufacturing training facility in Troy.

