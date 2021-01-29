Missouri takes CVS and Walgreens vaccine

A federal program Missouri signed up for allows Walgreens and CVS pharmacies to vaccinate patients and workers within the state’s long-term care centers. During a press conference at the state Capitol, Governor Parson said he thinks the companies overestimated how many coronavirus vaccinations they could give. So the state is going to take some vaccines off their hands.

Data on their websites show Walgreens and CVS have given about 66,000 total vaccinations within the state’s long-term care centers.

