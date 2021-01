Missouri’s governor says COVID has changed the way health care is delivered. Governor Mike Parson tells state lawmakers that the demand for telehealth has increased significantly and will continue to be a major need going forward.

The governor is also calling on lawmakers to approve 20-million dollars for 50 new community mental health and substance use disorder advocates.

