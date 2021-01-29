Parson signs executive order creating the Office of Childhood

Missouri plans to consolidate several early childhood programs across state government into one office. Governor Parson has signed an executive order creating the Office of Childhood, which would take effect on August 28, unless the Missouri Legislature rejects the plan within 60 days. Parson says the effort would provide a comprehensive approach to early childhood care and education.

The office will be housed within the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and consist of about 145 employees.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!