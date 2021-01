A Southeast Missouri prison was placed on lockdown Tuesday following an attack by multiple inmates. The Missouri Department of Corrections reports that a suspected 13 inmates assaulted eight staff members for about 10 minutes at the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston. Seven of the staff members were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The suspected inmates were placed in administrative segregation.

