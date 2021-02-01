Route 153 Road Work – Dunklin and Pemiscot Counties

Route 153 in Dunklin and Pemiscot Counties will be closed as contractor crews replace the bridge over Drainage Ditch Number 84. This section of roadway is located between County Road 439 in Dunklin County and Route EE in Pemiscot County. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, Feb. 1, with completion anticipated Saturday, May 1. A signed detour will be in place.This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

