Two Illinois women arrested following pursuit, crash in Sikeston

Two women were arrested following a police pursuit where they wrecked their vehicle into a gas main on Thursday just outside of Sikeston. The two women were identified as 29-year-old Jesika Butler and 25-year-old Germyrha Crook, both of Murphysboro, Illinois. Sikeston DPS officers responded after Butler attempted to purchase a 2017 Ford Focus at approximately 11:15 a.m. Thursday from All-Star Auto in Sikeston with a check deemed fraudulent by the Bank of Herrin. Officers instructed Butler to sit at a desk while they contacted the bank in reference to the check, and Butler fled the dealership in a white Chevrolet Malibu. The responding officer reportedly attempted to open the vehicle’s door to remove Butler, but the car drove away while they were grabbing the handle. Police began pursuing the Malibu, driven by Crook, at the intersection of Linn and North Ingram. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!