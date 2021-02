For the whole month of February, the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department will be accepting road signs turned in with no questions asked. Beginning in March, the department will vigorously investigate the thefts of these signs and will prosecute. If you have any information of these thefts, call 573-748-2516. You may remain anonymous.

