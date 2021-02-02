Woman’s body found near South West End Blvd

Yesterday around 11:30 a.m., Cape Girardeau police officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of south West End Boulevard for a report of a body near a tree line. When officers arrived, they discovered the body of a deceased woman in a sparsely wooded creek bank just west of a parking lot. The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has since been activated. Investigators are working to positively identify the deceased and determine the details surrounding her death. Anyone with information on the matter is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department:

573-335-6621 (business line)

573-339-6313 (anonymous tip line)

Text “CAPEPD” to 847411

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!