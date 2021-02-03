Anna Man Charged with 4 Counts of Child Pornography

Yesterday, an Anna, IL man was charged with child pornography related offenses. Robert Craft has been charged with four counts of Child Pornography. Craft is charged with being in possession of Child Pornography which depicts children under the age of 13 years. Craft was arrested last month following an investigation by the Illinois State Police. Investigation by the Illinois State Police remains ongoing at this time. Craft is being held in the Jackson County Jail in Murphysboro on $300,000.00 bond. On Monday, a bond hearing was held and a reduction in bail was denied. The matter is set for Pre-Trial on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

