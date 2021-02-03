Cape driver comatose at St. Louis hospital after accident

On Monday around 4:30 PM, Cape Girardeau Police Officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on South Sprigg, just south of Southern Expressway. Upon arrival, Officers located evidence of a single vehicle accident in which a 2007, Ford Ranger pick-up truck had overturned multiple times and the driver had been ejected from the vehicle. The driver, who was the only occupant, was immediately transported by ambulance to a local hospital. This driver was later transported to a St Louis hospital due to the severity of the injuries. The driver was identified as 47-year-old John Deffenbaugh, of Cape Girardeau. Investigating Officers determined that Deffenbaugh overcorrected his steering while he was negotiating a turn. This caused his vehicle to overturn multiple times and ultimately caused Deffenbaugh to be ejected from the vehicle. Excessive speed and a failure to use a seat belt were determined to be the contributing factors in this crash. Deffenbaugh went into surgery at St. Louis University Hospital. Hospital staff report that he did survive surgery but he is comatose and unresponsive.

