Scammers are targeting some Missourians trying to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Executive director of the Missouri Center for Public Health Excellence Larry Jones says criminals are pretending to be from a local health department or another organization to get ahold of personal information.

Jones says some of the websites the scammers are using look very legitimate. They might even be using authentic-looking vaccine sign-up forms. If you have questions, call your local health department.

