Anna Man Charged with Criminal Sexual Assault

On Tuesday, an Anna, IL man was arrested for sexual assault related charges. 21-year-old Rusty Shipley has been charged with three counts of Criminal Sexual Assault, one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, and one count of Unlawful Restraint. Shipley is charged with sexually assaulting a child under the age of 17 years during 2020 and 2021. Shipley was arrested in January 2021 following an investigation by Anna Police. Shipley is being held in the Jackson County Jail in Murphysboro on $250,000.00 bond. The matter is set for a Preliminary Hearing tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

