Shooting forces Caruthersville schools lockdown
The Southeast Missourian reports that schools in Caruthersville locked down briefly yesterday morning in response to a shooting incident. A release from the Caruthersville Police Department indicated a mid-town shooting at about 8 a.m. led authorities to lock down schools until they secured the area. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers assisted in the security effort, and schools reopened afterward. A 20-year-old man was shot several times and airlifted to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. As of yesterday afternoon, no suspect had been taken into custody.