Shooting forces Caruthersville schools lockdown

The Southeast Missourian reports that schools in Caruthersville locked down briefly yesterday morning in response to a shooting incident. A release from the Caruthersville Police Department indicated a mid-town shooting at about 8 a.m. led authorities to lock down schools until they secured the area. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers assisted in the security effort, and schools reopened afterward. A 20-year-old man was shot several times and airlifted to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. As of yesterday afternoon, no suspect had been taken into custody.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!